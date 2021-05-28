POUND — The Pound Town Council is back at the starting line in finding a town attorney.
More details on the status of departing Town Attorney Charles Wright came at the end of Thursday’s emergency meeting. State Assistant Attorney General Jerald Hess convinced the council to turn over the town’s water and sewer systems to the Wise County Public Service Authority instead of being prosecuted and sued for five years of noncompliance with a state order to fix sewer problems.
Mayor Stacey Carson said she was not aware that Wright had not been paid $2,500 for legal work for the town before he submitted his resignation effective June 1. Wright earlier in May confirmed that he had submitted his resignation because of concerns over fee payments.
Wright is the third town attorney in three months. Former Town Attorney Tim McAfee was dismissed in March and sued the town and three council members for breach of contract after D. Greg Baker was hired.
Baker resigned a few days after his hiring, and Wright — a member of Baker’s law firm — was hired in mid-March
“We needed you,” Carson said. “You came into a mess and you took it on. If I had known, you would have been paid first and foremost.”
Asked by council member Clifton Cauthorne if he had any leads for a replacement attorney, Town Manager Drew Mullins said he had “reached out” to several lawyers but has gotten no response.
Cauthorne said the “pettiness” of recent lawsuits filed against the town, Carson and council members has contributed to town problems. Council members agreed to put the attorney search on the regular June 8 meeting agenda, along with revisions to the draft 2021-22 budget after agreeing to have the PSA take over water and sewer service.