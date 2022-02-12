WISE — A General Assembly bill giving Pound just over a year to start fixing its government problems heads to the full House of Delegates for consideration after a committee questioned a Pound Town Council member and the House majority leader.
Council member Leabern Kennedy, former council member Terry Short and soon-to-be 45th District Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, answered questions Friday from the House Committee of Counties, Cities and Towns about Kilgore’s HB 904 introduced just before the session.
Kilgore’s bill originally would have eliminated Pound as an incorporated town on July 1, but he submitted an amendment more than a week ago to extend that deadline to July 1, 2023.
According to streaming video from Friday’s session, Kennedy told committee members that she and Mayor Stacey Carson have been “doing what needs to be done” with paying bills, taking down Christmas street decorations and trying to do what town business they can while the council lacks a quorum.
“What we’re asking for is a chance to fix our house,” said Kennedy. “Our house is a hot mess, I won’t lie, but we want a chance to get our house in order.”
Glenn Cantrell, the other remaining council member, did not attend the hearing.
“What you see now is our town fighting back,” Kennedy said, adding that residents appealing to earlier councils were threatened by the pre-disbandment police department and removed from council meetings. She said the re-established department has been hamstrung by the failure of former chief Tony Baker to turn over police computer passwords.
“We were failed by the courts,” Kennedy said of town officials’ pleas for help. “We were failed by the Board of Supervisors, we were failed by the state code and we were failed by our legislators. Nobody came to help us no matter how much we hollered.”
Short, who served on the council from 2014 to 2018, said that state officials declined to help with Pound’s problems because state code declared towns with fewer than 3,500 residents exempt from a range of state oversight requirements.
“Is it right that the General Assembly can snuff out a town without a referendum?” Steve Trivet, an Ashland, Virginia, government official and a committee head for the Virginia Municipal League, asked the committee. “Kilgore is not Pound’s representative. (State Sen. Todd) Pillion is, but he hasn’t spoken to the committee yet.”
“I’ll go to Pound and work with them,” Kilgore said, “but they need something to push them. It’s a shame they have to call on a judge to appoint members.”
Kilgore said Wise County officials did not want an extension on his bill.
“They wanted this to happen now,” Kilgore said, adding that he wants to work with the town and come back with new legislation if Pound officials make progress.