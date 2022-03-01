RICHMOND — Legislation to revoke Pound’s charter has made it to the Virginia Senate floor, with a second deadline extension added to the bill.
Meanwhile, the 30th Judicial Circuit has taken no action 55 days after a petition was filed by Pound officials to have three interim council members appointed after three members resigned between August and December 2021.
Karen Morgan, communications director for House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-1st, said Monday that Kilgore’s House Bill 904 was reported out of a Senate committee Monday with the deadline to revoke the town’s charter extended from July 1 to Nov. 1, 2023.
Kilgore’s original bill would have dissolved the town charter upon General Assembly passage and the governor’s signature, but he agreed to a House committee amendment earlier in February to delay that action until July 1.
During the February subcommittee hearing, Kilgore said he was willing to consider adding progress benchmarks in the bill to evaluate whether the town should keep its charter. Today’s bill contains no benchmarks except the Nov. 1 revocation date.
“I’m more than disappointed that the benchmarks were not added as Kilgore said they would be,” Pound Town Council member Leabern Kennedy said Monday. “I’m also very disappointed that (Delegate William Wampler III, R-3rd) failed to weigh in on the bill considering he’s our delegate.”
Pound falls in Wampler’s district until Jan. 1, 2023, when redistricting maps take effect and the town becomes part of Kilgore’s renumbered 45th District.
Kennedy and Mayor Stacey Carson filed a petition Jan. 4 asking the 30th Judicial Circuit to appoint three interim council members in the wake of resignations in 2021 by Marley Green, Danny Stanley and Clifton Carson. Four Pound residents have filed letters of interest for the open seats: Kristin Foley, Kensleigh Browning, Doris J. Mullins and Bethany Miller.
Remaining council member Glenn Cantrell filed a letter recommending four other residents including former mayor George Dean, former council member James Pelfrey, furloughed town clerk Melissa Fleming and town Fire Chief John Stallard.
“I hope the appointments will be done soon,” said Kennedy.