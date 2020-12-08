POUND — Despite a lawsuit pitting three council members against the mayor and questions over how a budget public hearing was advertised, Pound Town Council did hold the hearing and got plenty of public comment Tuesday.
The hearing followed Monday’s filing of a petition to remove Mayor Stacey Carson for alleged incompetence — a petition signed by 44 town residents including council members Danny Kyle Stanley, Glenn M. Cantrell and his brother Phillip Cantrell Jr. Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III announced shortly before the meeting that his motion to appoint a special prosecutor had been granted by Wise County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hamilton.
Scott County acting Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Fellhauer will handle the removal petition.
Phillip Cantrell Jr., when asked who drafted the petition and who asked him to sign it, said he did not know. Glenn Cantrell said he did not know who asked him to sign the petition and declined to comment further.
Town Attorney and police officer Tim McAfee, when asked if he had filed the petition and/or drafted it, said nothing.
Four uniformed town police officers waited just outside chambers along with, at various times, two Virginia State Troopers before and during the meeting.
After an opening Pledge of Allegiance and invocation by council member Clifton Cauthorne (in which he said, “May the truth come out and may the truth set us free”) Carson said the budget public hearing had not been advertised properly in a local newspaper and a sign posted on the front door of town hall. She also said that the meeting was not posted on the town Facebook page and that the town’s website was still not active.
“With that said, this meeting is out of order,” Carson said, adding that council would have its next regular meeting Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
Stanley then said, “I believe you’re out of order and I’d like to have the public hearing."
“If you declare this an illegal meeting, we can’t be in the same room,” Glenn Cantrell added.
Cauthorne, saying that state law required both a synopsis of the town budget along with a notice specifying that the public hearing was for the proposed 2020-21 budget, asked Town Clerk Jessica Adams what was on the door sign advertising the meeting. Adams held up a copy of the sign, which only said that a public hearing would be held on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
Cauthorne then asked McAfee if there was reason not to hold the hearing.
“No,” McAfee said in his only audible comment during the meeting.
After various procedural moves, Stanley moved that Carson be removed as presiding officer for Tuesday’s meeting and replaced for the evening by Cantrell Jr. as vice mayor. Cantrell Jr., who voted in favor of Stanley’s motion, drew comments from the audience for voting because Carson as mayor has no vote in any council business.
Cantrell Jr., said he could vote since he was also a council member but that the public hearing would not involve any action on the budget until Dec. 15.
“I warned the council this was going to happen because the budget was not advertised properly,” Cauthorne said before the vote to remove Carson from overseeing the meeting.
Before the hearing started, Glenn Cantrell moved to limit public comment to 10 minutes per person. That motion was defeated in a 3-2 vote with Stanley siding with him. Several audience members complained that the majority on council would not listen to the public’s concerns.
Former council member Terry Short questioned the lack of specific line items for police department funding as well as the apparent lack of justification for an approximately $32,000 increase in real estate tax revenues in the current fiscal year compared to fiscal year 2019-20.
According to the latest budget document, the town would have a $586,728 balanced general fund budget of which $380,629 would cover police department expenses and $265,600 for salaries and benefits.
The proposed balanced water and sewer budgets, respectively, are $762,800 and $766,110.
The budget also includes a 50% hike in the town’s meal tax and a 50% increase in the cigarette tax from 10 to 15 cents per pack.
Water and sewer rates would also increase for residents and out-of-town customers. The basic water bill would rise from $12.61 for the first 1,000 gallons to $13.43 for residents and from $18.91 to $20.14 for out-of-town customers. The rate per 1,000 gallons above the base cost would rise from $7.88 to $8.39 for residents and from $8.57 to $9.34 for out-of-town customers. Sewer rates would rise by $1.50 for the first 1,000 gallons for residents and $2.17 for out-of-town customers and by 77 cents and $1.16 per additional 1,000 gallons respectively.
Adams said the town has a plan that included collecting back taxes. She added that the proposed tax revenue increase was $28,000 because of how budgets were compiled prior to the current proposed budget.
Short also criticized the town’s dependence on a line of credit to cover revenue shortfalls prior to the current fiscal year, asking council how they were going to pay down that debt.
“I have confidence there is a plan in place,” Phillip Cantrell Jr. said.
“There is a plan in place,” Glenn Cantrell added. “I have talked with the treasurer and we are looking at things.”
Other than tax collections, he offered no other specifics.
Cauthorne, noting that the town has been operating without a budget since the normal July 1 fiscal year start, asked if the town was operating above or below expected fiscal projections.
“I’m not prepared to answer that,” Adams said.
Cauthorne asked if the water and sewer fund budgets were expected to balance with the delay in enacting rate increases. Adams said she based the proposed budget on four months of prorating, and not the six months by which the budget approval has been delayed.
“I didn’t think this was going to go on this long,” Adams said.
Later in the meeting, Cauthorne said council would be voting on McAfee’s contract as town manager, “and we have two bids.”