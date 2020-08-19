POUND — Allegations of embezzlement and cover- up brought up at Tuesday’s Pound Town Council meeting are being referred to the Virginia State Police.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said on Wednesday that he had asked the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations to review “allegations of wrongdoing within the Town of Pound” after receiving several complaints from the public.
Some of those allegations came out in public during the council meeting, when Mayor Stacey Carson accused council member Glenn Cantrell of investigating a possible felony by an unspecified former town employee.
“What training do you have to be a special agent to investigate a felony without calling the State Police in to investigate a felony?” Carson asked Cantrell during the meeting.
Former council member Terry Short, during the public comment period, said that former Mayor George Dean was also going through town records after his departure from office on July 1.
Short also said that unidentified town employees were not adhering to proper internal controls as recommended by auditors, and he advised that council members had sworn to uphold the state constitution if they were trying to cover up embezzlement by a past town employee.
Town Attorney Tim McAfee called accusations of a cover-up a lie during Tuesday’s meeting and did not say whether any investigation was in progress.
“While we take all allegations of criminal activity seriously, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office does not have an investigator on staff,” Slemp said. “Thus, we rely upon law enforcement officers to investigate all allegations.”