Potomac Horse Fever has recently popped up throughout the state of Tennessee.
Four horses have now tested positive in Hawkins, Robertson and Sullivan counties, according to Tennessee’s state vet. A case was also identified in Wilson County earlier this month.
At Mountain Empire Large Animal Hospital in Boones Creek, Dr. Paul Riedel told the Times News he has treated two horses with Potomac Horse Fever so far this year.
“It’s pretty normal to see two cases here,” Riedel said. “There are certain areas that have more of it in general. The areas that Potomac Horse Fever has been seen has been growing, but it’s something that has been seen since the 1980s. This area has grown since then.”
The disease is caused by a bacteria thought to be carried by aquatic snail larvae and other hosts, including flies. Horses that live near bodies of water or low-lying areas that could collect stagnant water are most at risk. In addition to providing clean drinking water, horse owners can reduce the risk of exposure by turning off insect-attracting stable lights at night.
“Since it’s related to aquatic insects and arthropods,” Riedel said, “we see it a lot more in areas that have a lot more water, areas that are near the lake, marshes and creeks.”
Potomac Horse Fever is not a threat to humans and it is not contagious among horses. According to the American Association of Equine Practitioners, horses of all breeds and ages can be affected, but it’s not common in younger horses.
Horse owners should watch for signs that can include anorexia, diarrhea, colic, fever and laminitis. Signs of the disease can appear two to 18 days after ingestion and can be fatal if left untreated.
“With any disease, and with Potomac Horse Fever, it’s good to have the horse seen as soon as you see any symptoms,” Riedel said. “If we can identify horses that are sick and get them treated sooner, they have a whole lot more of a chance of making it through.”