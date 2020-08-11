KINGSPORT — A second Dobyns-Bennett student associated with the basketball program has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of all basketball-related activities for two weeks.
Kingsport Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True made the announcement Tuesday night. The news comes on the heels of Monday’s report that a D-B basketball player as well as an adult at Jackson Elementary had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Last week, a staff member at Washington Elementary also tested positive.
“I can confirm that based on information provided by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, we have an additional positive COVID-19 case confirmed, a student at Dobyns-Bennett who is involved with our basketball program,” True said.
True said the school system is working with the Sullivan County Health Department to perform contact tracing and that the custodial staff is initiating additional cleaning protocols.
SOUTH VOLLEYBALL
Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox said Tuesday evening that a member of the Sullivan South volleyball community had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The date of the last contact was Aug. 7 and Cox said team members and the coaching staff will be in quarantine for 14 days from that date.
Cox also said a staff member at Bluff City Elementary had tested positive, leading to six staff members being identified for a 14-day quarantine.
Additional contact tracing is underway by the county health department, Cox said.