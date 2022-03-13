Kingsport City Hall, public-facing departments to close

Information collected Census Day, April 1, 2020:

KINGSPORT

Population

• 55,442

Age and Sex

• Persons under 5 years, 5.5%

• Persons under 18 years, 20.2%

• Persons 65 years and over, 23.3%

• Female persons, 53.3%

Race and Hispanic Origin

• White alone, 91.2%

• Black or African American alone, 3.5%

• American Indian and Alaska native alone, 0.1%

• Asian alone, 1.2%

• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, 0.2%

• Two or More Races, 3.3%

• Hispanic or Latino, 2.3%

• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 89.9%

SULLIVAN COUNTY

Population

• 158,163

Age and Sex

• Persons under 5 years, 4.8%

• Persons under 18 years, 19.1%

• Persons 65 years and over, 22.2%

• Female persons, 51.3%

Race and Hispanic Origin

• White alone, 94.8%

• Black or African American alone, 2.3%

• American Indian and Alaska native alone, 0.4%

• Asian alone, 0.8%

• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, N/A

• Two or More Races, 1.6%

• Hispanic or Latino, 2%

• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 93.1%

HAWKINS COUNTY

Population

• 56,721

Age and Sex

• Persons under 5 years, 4.7 %

• Persons under 18 years, 19.5 %

• Persons 65 years and over, 21.7%

• Female persons, 50.8%

Race and Hispanic Origin

• White alone, 96.3 %

• Black or African American alone, 1.5 %

• American Indian and Alaska native alone, 0.4%

• Asian alone, 0.6%

• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, 0.6%

• Two or More Races, 1.2%

• Hispanic or Latino, 1.7%

• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 94.9 %

SCOTT COUNTY, Virginia

Population:

• 21,576

Age and Sex

• Persons under 5 years, 4.1 %

• Persons under 18 years, 17.8 %

• Persons 65 years and over, 24.9%

• Female persons, 49.7%

Race and Hispanic Origin

• White alone, 97.6 %

• Black or African American alone, 0.9 %

• American Indian and Alaska native alone, 0.3%

• Asian alone, 0.2%

• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, 0.1%

• Two or More Races, 0.9%

• Hispanic or Latino, 1.5%

• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 96.4 %

WISE COUNTY, Virginia

Population:

• 36,130

Age and Sex

• Persons under 5 years, 4.6%

• Persons under 18 years, 19.1 %

• Persons 65 years and over, 19.2%

• Female persons, 47.9%

Race and Hispanic Origin

• White alone, 92.5 %

• Black or African American alone, 5.8 %

• American Indian and Alaska native alone, 0.2%

• Asian alone, 0.4%

• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, N/A

• Two or More Races, 1.1%

• Hispanic or Latino, 1.2%

• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 91.4 %

BRISTOL, Tennessee

Population:

• 27,147

Age and Sex

• Persons under 5 years, 5.3 %

• Persons under 18 years, 21.0 %

• Persons 65 years and over, 19.8%

• Female persons, 51.6%

Race and Hispanic Origin

• White alone, 91.7 %

• Black or African American alone, 3.1 %

• American Indian and Alaska native alone, 0.1%

• Asian alone, 0.5%

• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, 0.0%

• Two or More Races, 3.3%

• Hispanic or Latino, 2.5%

• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 90.9 %

BRISTOL, Virginia

Population:

• 17,219

Age and Sex

• Persons under 5 years, 5.5 %

• Persons under 18 years, 21.3 %

SOURCE: census.gov

