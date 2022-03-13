Information collected Census Day, April 1, 2020:
KINGSPORT
Population
• 55,442
Age and Sex
• Persons under 5 years, 5.5%
• Persons under 18 years, 20.2%
• Persons 65 years and over, 23.3%
• Female persons, 53.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
• White alone, 91.2%
• Black or African American alone, 3.5%
• American Indian and Alaska native alone, 0.1%
• Asian alone, 1.2%
• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, 0.2%
• Two or More Races, 3.3%
• Hispanic or Latino, 2.3%
• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 89.9%
SULLIVAN COUNTY
Population
• 158,163
Age and Sex
• Persons under 5 years, 4.8%
• Persons under 18 years, 19.1%
• Persons 65 years and over, 22.2%
• Female persons, 51.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
• White alone, 94.8%
• Black or African American alone, 2.3%
• American Indian and Alaska native alone, 0.4%
• Asian alone, 0.8%
• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, N/A
• Two or More Races, 1.6%
• Hispanic or Latino, 2%
• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 93.1%
HAWKINS COUNTY
Population
• 56,721
Age and Sex
• Persons under 5 years, 4.7 %
• Persons under 18 years, 19.5 %
• Persons 65 years and over, 21.7%
• Female persons, 50.8%
Race and Hispanic Origin
• White alone, 96.3 %
• Black or African American alone, 1.5 %
• American Indian and Alaska native alone, 0.4%
• Asian alone, 0.6%
• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, 0.6%
• Two or More Races, 1.2%
• Hispanic or Latino, 1.7%
• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 94.9 %
SCOTT COUNTY, Virginia
Population:
• 21,576
Age and Sex
• Persons under 5 years, 4.1 %
• Persons under 18 years, 17.8 %
• Persons 65 years and over, 24.9%
• Female persons, 49.7%
Race and Hispanic Origin
• White alone, 97.6 %
• Black or African American alone, 0.9 %
• American Indian and Alaska native alone, 0.3%
• Asian alone, 0.2%
• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, 0.1%
• Two or More Races, 0.9%
• Hispanic or Latino, 1.5%
• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 96.4 %
WISE COUNTY, Virginia
Population:
• 36,130
Age and Sex
• Persons under 5 years, 4.6%
• Persons under 18 years, 19.1 %
• Persons 65 years and over, 19.2%
• Female persons, 47.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
• White alone, 92.5 %
• Black or African American alone, 5.8 %
• American Indian and Alaska native alone, 0.2%
• Asian alone, 0.4%
• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, N/A
• Two or More Races, 1.1%
• Hispanic or Latino, 1.2%
• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 91.4 %
BRISTOL, Tennessee
Population:
• 27,147
Age and Sex
• Persons under 5 years, 5.3 %
• Persons under 18 years, 21.0 %
• Persons 65 years and over, 19.8%
• Female persons, 51.6%
Race and Hispanic Origin
• White alone, 91.7 %
• Black or African American alone, 3.1 %
• American Indian and Alaska native alone, 0.1%
• Asian alone, 0.5%
• Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, 0.0%
• Two or More Races, 3.3%
• Hispanic or Latino, 2.5%
• White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, 90.9 %
BRISTOL, Virginia
Population:
• 17,219
Age and Sex
• Persons under 5 years, 5.5 %
• Persons under 18 years, 21.3 %
SOURCE: census.gov