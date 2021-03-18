BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission won't be voting on whether to ask that former Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Allan Pope be granted "relief" from continuing to pay court-ordered restitution of $96,000 to the county.
At least not now.
A resolution introduced last month asked the commission to "petition the criminal court of Sullivan County ... for relief on behalf of" Pope.
A jury found Pope guilty in 2010 of theft of services more than $10,000 but less than $60,000 (a Class C felony), resulting in his removal from office.
The resolution’s primary sponsor, Commissioner Terry Harkleroad, spoke last month only to say he was entering the resolution for “first reading.” No further discussion occurred. First reading status last month meant it would appear as old business and be up for a potential vote by the commission this month.
When it came up for potential discussion and vote on Thursday, Harkleroad spoke only to say he was removing the resolution from consideration.
The resolution in part stated:
• “Pope was ordered by the Criminal Court for Sullivan County at Blountville, Tennessee, to pay restitution to the Sullivan County Highway Department in an amount of $96,053.20.”
• Since that time “Pope has consistently made regular monthly payments reducing his indebtedness to the Sullivan County Highway Department.” It doesn’t detail how much he has paid total, or how much remains due.
• “Pope has been discharged from active probation and placed on unsupervised probation.”
The resolution asked the commission to appeal to and petition the court, on Pope’s behalf, “to accept the restitution paid to date as payment in full for the debt owed to the Sullivan County Highway Department.”
Pope was tried in 2010 on four counts of theft of services more than $1,000 but less than $10,000; one count of official misconduct; one count of using public equipment for private purposes; and one count of theft of services more than $10,000 but less than $60,000.
A jury found him not guilty of all counts of theft of services more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. The jury found Pope guilty of the remaining counts. The trial court imposed a one-year suspended sentence for official misconduct and a three-year suspended sentence for theft of services more than $10,000 but less than $60,000 and placed him on probation for six years.
Pope first appealed to the Criminal Court of Appeals for Tennessee.
Upon review of the record, that court agreed that evidence was insufficient to sustain the convictions for official misconduct and private use of public property, and it reversed the judgments of conviction and dismissed those counts of the indictment. But the Criminal Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment of the trial court on theft of services more than $10,000 but less than $60,000 — a Class C felony.
Pope then sought to appeal that conviction to the Tennessee Supreme Court.
In March 2013, the Tennessee Supreme Court denied Pope’s application for appeal of his felony conviction.