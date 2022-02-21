Tourists walk inside the Pompeii archaeological site in southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. In a few horrible hours, Pompeii went from being a vibrant city to a dead one, smothered by a furious volcanic eruption in 79 AD. Then in this century, Pompeii appeared alarmingly on the precipice of a second death, assailed by decades of neglect, mismanagement and scanty systematic maintenance of heavily visited ruins.