NORTON — The suspect in an April 22 assault and killing in Norton was returned to Virginia on Friday.
Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, Norton, had been in a Kentucky jail since the incident as he fought extradition to Virginia.
Norton police and deputies took Roberts to the Duffield Regional Jail at about 5 p.m., 14 days after his arrest in Wolfe County, Kentucky, on car theft and other charges.
Roberts faces two counts each of misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member and felony malicious wounding.
Police had sought Roberts in connection with the assault after they found the victims — a woman and child — at a Virginia Avenue Northeast residence in the East Park Avenue section of the city.
One of the victims died the day after the attack.
Norton Police Chief James Lane and Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis said in a joint statement on Friday that Roberts waived extradition in what was his second hearing in two weeks.
Davis and Lane said that Roberts is awaiting preliminary hearings on the original charges.
Two weeks after the incident, Davis has not released the identities or ages of the victims or their relationship to Roberts.