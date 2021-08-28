KINGSPORT —A multi-tractor trailer crash on Interstate 81 near Exit 59 (Fort Henry Drive) is expected to cuase traffic congestions for an extended period of time, police said.
The crash, mainly in the southbound lanes, is "serious," according to a release issued by the Kingsport Police Department.
KPD advised motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
At 5:15 KPD said traffic already had become extremely congested in the area "and will likely remain that way for an extended period of time."
Complete lane closures in both directions were anticipated to allow for care and transportation of the injured, the clearing of vehicles, and a thorough investigation of the crash.
Anyone already in the immediate area should exercise caution and patience, and obey all traffic instructions.
No further information involving the crash itself is available at this time. Further details will be shared as they become available, but only at an appropriate point in the investigation, police said.