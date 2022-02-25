Kingsport Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been on the lam for more than three years.
Lamar S. Yancy was arrested by Kingsport vice and narcotics detectives in November 2018 for felony possession of a Schedule II drug, related to cocaine, for resale, authorities said.
He was released from jail on bond and has not seen since, investigators said.
At the time of his arrest, Yancy was on supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Corrections. An arrest warrant was later sworn out for him by the Department of Corrections for violating his parole.
Authorities said Yancy is also wanted out of Washington County, Virginia, for violation of parole, contempt of court and felony Schedule I and Schedule II drug violations.
His charges in Sullivan County include simple possession/casual exchange of a Schedule VI drug (marijuana), and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Yancy is from Detroit, Michigan. Authorities said on Wednesday he is still believed to be in the Kingsport area.
He is a 48-year-old black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches in height, weighs roughly 142 pounds and has brown eyes and a bald head.
Anyone who sees him, or who may know his current whereabouts, is asked to contact Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: