DUFFIELD — Three Duffield Regional Jail escapees have been recaptured.
Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds said on Sunday that three inmates were on kitchen duty and had gone to a cold storage unit at the back of the jail around 6 a.m. He said a gate was either open or being maintained at that time.
“They saw the opportunity and took it,” Edds said.
Jail staff caught one of the three inmates in the woods behind the jail a few minutes after the attempt, Edds said. His identity was not available at press time.
Christian Blaydon, 36, Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and Joshua Brandon Keith, 32, separated and went north and south of Duffield before being found along U.S. Route 23 by police a few miles from the town.
Several agencies helped search for the remaining escapees, Edds said, including the Scott, Lee and Wise counties sheriff’s departments, Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshal’s Service, area police departments and the Duffield Volunteer Fire Department.
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office provided a tracking dog, Edds said.
Lee County deputies were holding K-9 training Sunday and joined with dog/handler teams.
Blaydon was found around 10:30 a.m. and Keith around 12:45 p.m. Edds said both men had removed their orange prison shirts and were wearing T-shirts, pants and boots.
He said neither man appeared to have made contact with anyone during their escape.
Blaydon was being held for failure to appear in Wise County General District Court on a felony/misdemeanor summons. He was scheduled for trial in Circuit Court May 23 on charges of shoplifting, petit larceny, possession of burglary tools and unauthorized distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Keith was being held on 21 probation violation charges from Scott County Circuit Court.
All three men have been charged with escape, Edds said.