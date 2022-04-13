Police are attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen almost three weeks ago.
Jackson Walker was reported missing on March 21, according to the Kingsport Police Department. There is no foul play suspected at this time, police said.
He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and a cross tattoo on his left hand. The last location he was seen was at the intersection of Gibson Mill Road and Robertson Street, authorities said.
He was wearing a blue T-shirt and faded blue jeans.
Anyone who sees him, or may know his current whereabouts, is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-police