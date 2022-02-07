KINGSPORT — Police said Monday they are looking for a missing man who has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 17.
Authorities said Jesse Schaefer was reported missing on Saturday. No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.
Investigators said, though, there is concern for his overall health and welfare due to information shared with them.
Schaefer is a 39-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes.
He does not have a permanent residence, but he was last known to be staying at the Super 8 Motel on Lynn Garden Drive and has been known to frequent Hunger First on East Center Street.
Anyone who sees him or may possibly know his current whereabouts is asked to contact detectives with the Kingsport Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.