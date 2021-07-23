Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Ashley Cipriani, last seen Wednesday morning on Long Hollow Road in Elizabethton, is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff's Office believe she may be in either the Kingsport area or the Scott County, Virginia area, according to a press release issued Friday evening.
Anyone who recognizes Cipriani from one of the attached photographs, or who has any information, is asked to call Carter County dispatch at 423-542-1845.