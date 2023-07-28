WISE — It may be hard to beat the heat in Wise, but it is hard to beat free medical and dental care in Wise this weekend.
The Health Wagon and the Virginia Dental Foundation are seeing steady patient loads after Friday’s opening of the Move Mountains Medical Mission Clinic and the Missions of Mercy dental clinic.
VDAF Executive Director Tara Quinn said Friday that more than 300 patients had arrived by noon at the Mission of Mercy clinic at UVA Wise’s David Prior Convocation Center. Even with a steady stream of people arriving in the morning for extractions, fillings, gum care and pre-scheduled denture work, Quinn said wait times were short Friday.
Dr. Terry Dickinson, VDAF’s 24-year “trail boss” for the Mission of Mercy event at Wise, said this year’s event has come a long way from the first event at Lonesome Pine Airport.
“We have 50 dentists here today, and we’ve had as many as 70 in past years,” Dickinson said. “We were really pleased with the number of patients who came yesterday to get checked up so they would be first in line this morning.”
Dickinson said the MOM team of volunteer dentists and support staff are ready to see more patients Saturday — the final day of the dental clinic.
We’ve got all these dentists who drove from all over the state to get here to help people, and we want to keep them busy,” Dickinson added.
The dental clinic will operate Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Convocation Center. Dental cleanings, fillings and extractions will be available, and Medicaid patients are welcome as well.
On the Move Mountains side, at the Wise County Fairgrounds, Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson encouraged folks to come to the fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday for a range of medical, optometric and other services.
Tyson said optometric exams and eyeglass prescriptions were a high-demand service Friday. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Wise County Fairgrounds.
Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Little and state Medical Assistance Services Director Cheryl Roberts visited the fairgrounds and dental clinic sites Friday. Littel said he was “overwhelmed” at seeing how the Move Mountains/Mission of Mercy partnership has evolved in 24 years. He credited the event with including a focus on behavioral health and substance abuse treatment in the range of services offered in that period.
“This part of the state has suffered more than much of the state from the opioid crisis and its shift into the fentanyl crisis,” Littel said. “The focus on mental health and substance abuse dovetails with (Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s) Right Help, Right Now program to get people in crisis the help they need.”
Roberts said Move Mountains addresses the need for affordable health care in Southwest Virginia in a way that complements Virginia’s own expansion of Medicare eligibility before the pandemic and the federally funded emergency expansion in the wake of COVID-19.
Since Move Mountains started three years ago, pet veterinary care has been featured at the summer clinic. Volunteers from the Wise County Humane Society and Angels of Assisi treated dozens of dogs and cats on Friday.
Humane Society volunteer Helen Mays said Angels of Assisi veterinarian Dr. Josette Richmond and aide Erin Porterfield kept busy Friday with routine exams, rabies vaccinations and microchipping pets. Mays said many pet owners needed antibiotics for routine infections in their pets.
Information:
The Health Wagon: Facebook – The Health Wagon www.thehealthwagon.org.
Virginia Dental Association Foundation - vdaf.org/mission-of-mercy; (804) 620-4032