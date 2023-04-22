COEBURN — Clear skies and warm temperatures gave Eastside High School students a 30-year head start on adding to Southwest Virginia’s forests.

The 72 students in Amy Compton and Chloe Hayes’ earth and environmental science classes joined the Virginia Department of Energy and other federal and state agencies Thursday in celebrating Arbor Day at a former mine site in the Toms Creek area near Coeburn.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you