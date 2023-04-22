Adam Cumpston, left, and Lesa Baker of the Virginia Department of Energy give a quick course in seedling planting Thursday to 72 Eastside High School science students as part of an Arbor Day celebration at a former mine site near Coeburn.
A group of Eastside High School students and federal Office of Surface Mining reforestation guides, right, joined other student teams Thursday in planting 1,000 seedlings on a former mine site outside Coeburn.
Virginia Energy clean energy specialist Ryan Dorland, left, talks with Eastside High School students about the solar and wind energy technology being researched for use on abandoned mine sites across Southwest Virginia.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
COEBURN — Clear skies and warm temperatures gave Eastside High School students a 30-year head start on adding to Southwest Virginia’s forests.
The 72 students in Amy Compton and Chloe Hayes’ earth and environmental science classes joined the Virginia Department of Energy and other federal and state agencies Thursday in celebrating Arbor Day at a former mine site in the Toms Creek area near Coeburn.
Randy Moore, director of Virginia Energy’s coal programs office, told the students that various reclamation programs and site work had already helped restore habitat and reforestation at the former Virginia Iron, Coal and Coke site and several other abandoned mine sites across Southwest Virginia.
Moore asked the students to imagine coming back to the site in 30 years after Thursday’s work grew into more forest.
Lesa Baker, Virginia Energy abandoned mine land projects coordinator, told the students they were following in the footsteps of Arbor Day commemorations and plantings since the first known Arbor Day observation in 1872. More than 1 million trees were planted across the U.S. as part of that first event.
“With your help, we can plant 1,000 trees here today,” said Baker.
Brad Kreps, coordinator of the Nature Conservancy’s 153,000-acre Cumberland Forest project in Wise, Russell, Dickenson and Buchanan counties, said the day’s planting will help the project’s goals. Besides creating wildlife habitat and food supplies, Kreps said, planting hardwood seedlings native to the region helps with erosion control and water quality in rivers and streams.
The students divided into 14 teams, accompanied by guides from Virginia Energy, the Virginia Department of Forestry and federal Office of Surface Mining. Using dibble bar planting tools, the students learned the finer points of digging holes, placing seedlings properly and filling the holes.
“Our students have done lots of field projects, and this is one of the first ones we’ve been able to do since the pandemic,” Compton said as she watched the student teams set seedlings 6 feet apart on a slope overlooking the mine site.
“The students are very responsible and interested,” Compton said, adding that they have done field research and cleanup at the Estonoa wetlands research center in St. Paul and the Guest River Gorge Trail near Coeburn in prior projects.
Cliff Drouet, a forester with the OSM’s Appalachian Regional Reforestation Initiative, kept the teams supplied with buckets of seedlings. He said Thursday’s event was a pleasant surprise compared to cooler and rainier Arbor Day events in prior years in Southwest Virginia.
After finishing their plantings, the student groups got to learn about Virginia Energy’s clean energy project development on abandoned mine sites and activities by the Virginia Department of Transportation, Metallurgical Coal Producers Association and other organizations.
Ryan Dorland, a department rural clean energy specialist, showed students demonstrations of solar and wind energy technology being applied to sites in the region.
“Anytime we get local students involved in projects like this, it benefits everyone,” Kreps said. “On former mine sites, we’re figuring out uses for reforestation, solar energy projects and sources for forest products.”