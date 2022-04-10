GATE CITY — The plant sale at the Scott County Career and Technical Center may be considered an annual event, but it returns like a perennial each year with fresh, fragrant flowers and plants to offer the community.
The annual plant sale is set for Monday, April 11, through Thursday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, April 20, through Friday, April 22, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be closed for Good Friday and Easter weekend, but will continue Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The plant sale is hosted each year by the Scott County Career and Technical Center and features plants, flowers and more grown by horticulture students at Gate City, Rye Cove and Twin Springs high schools.
“This is something we do every year,” said Greg Ervin, the Scott County CTE Center director. “This is the biggest event we have all year.”
The sale will include various hanging baskets with many flowering plants such as begonias and geraniums, succulents, sweet potato vines, ivy and more.
Mostly, Ervin said, most come for the locally grown ferns.
“Probably the biggest thing everyone comes for are the ferns,” Ervin said. “Our ferns look really good and we have a very nice selection.”
Students from Scott County’s three high schools, with help from horticulture teacher Kaden Kilgore, grow many of the plants and flowers from seeds in the school system’s two greenhouses, Ervin said. While locals can snag freshly bloomed plants, the event also serves as a learning opportunity for students as well as a way to raise funds for CTE programming.
They learn all kinds of things. They really learn a lot. It’s all about them,” Ervin said. “And it goes right back into our program. We would appreciate any support the community can give us. Our students certainly appreciate the support.”