ROGERSVILLE — The weather couldn’t have been more perfect in Rogersville Saturday for a day of two-wheeled fun.
Saturday morning Rogersville hosted the annual Toy Run fundraiser to benefit the Of One Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children program.
A Total of 79 bikes and 100 riders participated in the scenic tour around Hawkins County that concluded at Rogersville City Park with a band, classic car show, and lunch.
All funds raised from the event will go toward making Christmas a little happier for underprivileged children in Hawkins County.
From 5-9 p.m. downtown played host to the fourth annual Rogersville Bike Nite, which was basically a cruise-in for bikers.
There was some concern on the part of organizers that participation would be down due to the pandemic.
But as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, there were 201 motorcycles of all shapes and sizes lining both sides of downtown Main Street.
The event also included live music, motorcycle accessory and apparel vendors, and downtown eateries offered special Bike Nite menus.