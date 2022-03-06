SURGOINSVILLE — Over the last year, Phipps Bend Industrial Park has made a good amount of progress, including expansions, site preparation and improvements to the water system.
According to Rebecca Baker, executive administrative coordinator for the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board, in 2021, Techni-Glass did an expansion that added two shipping docks and a building that is 60 by 200 feet.
Baker said one thing the IDB has been working on in the last year is to improve the water distribution system within the park. This initiative will hopefully prevent one leak from affecting the whole park.
“We are working towards having new valves and looping installed in Phipps Bend,” Baker said. “This is to help ensure if there is a water leak that the entire industrial park would not be affected. We could contain the leak to a particular industry or area.”
Baker also said the city of Kingsport did a traffic count for Phipps Bend Industrial Park, which has caused the park to start looking for funding to improve road conditions for its high traffic volume.
The park has also experienced some trespassers at the reactor building and is working with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office to better secure the area.
“We have had multiple trespassers on the property and will prosecute anyone that is found on the property of the reactor building,” Baker said.
The reactor building is the remains of a nuclear power plant project that was terminated in 1982.
Another project that is being worked on in Phipps Bend Industrial Park is to have Lot 17 classified as a Select Tennessee Certified Site. Also, according to Baker, once classified as a certified site, Lot 17 would be the largest shovel-ready site in Eastern Tennessee.
For a site to be classified as a Select Tennessee Certified Site, it must have a minimum of 20 developable acres with utilities on site, completed boundary surveys and topographic maps, a geotechnical analysis and the environmental conditions need to be documented.”
“The Select Tennessee Certified Sites program markets the site to a targeted group of site selection consultants and business leader in the Tennessee’s Key Industry Clusters,” Baker said. “Before you can become a Tennessee Certified Site, the site must be shovel-ready, which is the process we are in at the moment.”
Baker said to be classified as shovel-ready, the site must have all the “planning, zoning, surveys, title work, environmental studies, soil analysis and public infrastructure engineering completed prior marketing as a shovel-ready site.”
The Hawkins County Board of Education recently voted to open a new career technical education facility in the park. Also, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology is working on adding truck driving classes to its curriculum.
Baker said the IDB is working to bring more industries to Phipps Bend Industrial Park, but nothing has been officially verified.
“We are working on some new industries that are looking to locate inside the industrial park, but we cannot disclose any information on that at this time,” Baker said.
According to the IDB website, Phipps Bend Industrial Park currently houses 11 industries that employ around 1,100 people.