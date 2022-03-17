CHURCH HILL — Circuit Court Judge William Phillips will be stepping down as city attorney for Church Hill and Rogersville because a grace period that allowed him to continue practicing law while serving on the bench will soon expire.
At the Mar. 15 Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Phillips announced state law dictates that he can no longer practice law because he is now a judge. Since he was appointed to the position of circuit court judge, Phillips had six months to close his practice, and that grace period has almost expired.
Phillips spoke about when he was hired to be Church Hill city attorney.
“It’s hard to believe that it was five years ago that I got a message in my office to call the city recorder of Church Hill, and I thought that surely it wasn’t for me, so I gave it to my father,” Phillips said. “He called, and no, it was for me. So I came up and had an interview and was shortly after that appointed city attorney.”
Phillips said that he has enjoyed representing Church Hill and using the skills he learned from his dad.
“It’s been an absolute honor to serve all of you and serve the citizens of Church Hill,” Phillips said. “It has been challenging, in a good way, and it’s been a unique experience. I did have a good mentor. My father was city attorney for Rogersville for 45 years, but while he did his best, I don’t know if it prepared me for all of this.”
Phillips said that his time as city attorney has been “a rewarding experience.”
Phillips said he plans to use the knowledge he has gained from the job to be a better judge.
“I’ve just learned so much as city attorney because it’s not one thing, and it’s not one area,” Phillips said. “It’s human resources; it’s contracts and paving. It has been an absolute pleasure to learn all that, and I certainly intend to take everything I’ve learned with me to the bench. So while you all have made me a better attorney, I certainly hope also that this experience makes me a better judge.”
Phillips plans to wrap up his duties as city attorney of both Church Hill and Rogersville by the end of this month.