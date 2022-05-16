Representatives from a new region-wide economic development group addressed the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday, assuring the board that they believe they have a sound plan moving forward to highlight Northeast Tennessee.
Dennis Phillips, former mayor of Kingsport and newly named CEO of NETNHub, was among those reassuring the Kingsport board.
Phillips told the board he believed the latest incarnation of regional economic development will work because it is a public-private partnership.
“Having the private sector behind this adds so much to what you can do,” he said.
NETNHub officially launched on April 13 as a group of local stakeholders aiming to support and grow existing and new economic development across northeast Tennessee’s eight-county region.
The group’s vision is to elevate the region’s profile in order to recruit national and international companies, as well as to attract, retain and support talent.
The organization is funded by private entities, including Ballad Health, Bank of Tennessee, Bristol Motor Speedway, Eastman and East Tennessee State University.
Local leaders including Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull and Johnson City’s City Manager Cathy Ball have agreed to serve on the organization’s board.
Officials announced on Monday that Kingsport Vice Mayor Colette George will serve on the advisory board of the organization.
Bank of Tennessee CEO Will Barrett told Kingsport board members the hope is to bring in at least $1 million a year to help fund the organization. During the launch of NETNHub, the organization announced it had already amassed $750,000 in commitments.
Phillips told the board the idea is to try to pool all resources in order to make sure that Northeast Tennessee’s voice is heard. He said that even pertains to Nashville and making sure the governor’s office knows of the opportunities in the region.
He told the board that the idea is for all cities and counties in the region to work together.
“We’re not here to tear down,” he said.
He said there is also excitement across the region for the new economic development group.
“This has really got momentum behind it,” Phillips said.