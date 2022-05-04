ROGERSVILLE — Incumbent William Phillips and Todd Estep were the winners in the only contested races in Tuesday's Third Judicial District Republican primary.
Phillips was running for reelection as circuit court judge, while Estep was seeking the GOP nod for public defender.
The district's five other races were uncontested.
Circuit Court Judges Beth Boniface and Alex Pearson, Chancellor Douglas Jenkins, Criminal Court Judge John Dugger and District Attorney Dan Armstrong will advance to the August general election, where they will be unopposed.
The 3rd Judicial District includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
Circuit Court Judge
Phillips, whom Gov. Bill Lee appointed in Oct. 2021 to fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of Judge Thomas Wright, defeated challengers Crystal Jessee and Bradley Mercer.
Of 6,526 votes cast, Phillips received 4,112 or 63.01%; Jessee, 1,588 or 24.33%; and Mercer, 821 or 12.58%.
Phillips will be unopposed in the general election.
Public Defender
Estep and DeAnna Snyder were vying to succeed Public Defender Greg Eichelman, who did not run for reelection.
Of 5,674 votes cast, Estep received 3,102 or 54.67% while Snyder received 2,567 or 45.24%.
"I knew we did everything we could," Estep said. "We left it to the people and the message resonated. It was a humbling experience to have been successful."
Estep will also be unopposed in the general election.
All results are unofficial until certified.