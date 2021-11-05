Starting Monday, the LENOWISCO Health District will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5-11, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
Children will receive a two-dose series, with the second one recommended to be given 21 days after the first one. Two weeks after the second dose, persons are considered to be fully vaccinated. Benefits of being fully vaccinated include reducing the risk of disease, hospitalization, and death, along with helping to protect friends, family, and the community.
How to schedule your child's vaccination
• School clinics: Parents may sign up their children by using the Virginia Department of Health Vaccination Appointment Scheduling Engine: https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov. Specific links for each school district can be found on the websites and/or social media of your local school and local health department.
• Health department clinics: Either call your local health department or visit https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ and enter your ZIP code. This will allow you to find the specific vaccine days and times that are available.
Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 report for Friday, Nov. 5
The LENOWISCO region reported 237 new COVID-19-related cases and three additional deaths in the past week, according to the VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).
Statewide since Oct. 29
• Cases: 8,771 (933,542 total)
• Deaths: 298 (14,205 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since Oct. 29
• Districtwide: 237 cases and three deaths, for 13,034 and 281 deaths
• Lee County: 28 cases and no deaths for 3,748 and 60 deaths
• Norton: 21 cases and one death for 594 and 14 deaths
• Scott County: 66 cases and two deaths for 3,217 and 78 deaths
• Wise County: 122 cases and no deaths for 5,475 and 129 deaths
Vaccinations to Nov. 5
• LENOWISCO: total shots — 77,039; fully vaccinated — 35,000 or 41.8% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people
• Statewide: shots — 6,005,713; fully vaccinated — 5,390,098, or 63.1% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results
• LENOWISCO: drop from 10.1% to 9.9%
• Statewide: drop from 5.8% to 5.6%
How to schedule your vaccination
Call your local health department for more information on vaccinations and booster doses:
• Lee County Health Department: (276) 346-0401
• Scott County Health Department: (276) 386-1312
• Wise County & City of Norton Health Department: (276) 328-8000