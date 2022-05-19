KINGSPORT — Petworks Animal Services will be holding a yard sale and adoption event on Saturday.
“It’s an annual event we have put on,” Nathaniel Goosh, event coordinator, said.
This is the second time the event has taken place.
The event starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.
The shelter is asking for several donations, but also plans to sell some items as well.
Goosh said the event is acting for two things. One is to get donations on desperately needed items. The other is to try to raise money for the adoption center’s new building fund.
“We’re using this as the kickoff to the building fund matching campaign,” he said.
The City of Kingsport recently approved giving a grant to the shelter to help with its building cost, but the grant stipulates that the shelter will need to raise money as well.
Goosh said the word has been spread throughout the community as much as possible.
“We’re hoping to have a good turnout,” he said.
Items needed from the public include:
• Clumping Cat Litter
• Laundry Detergent
• Dryer Sheets
• Fabuloso (Yellow Bottle – antibacterial)
• Glass cleaner/glass cleaner refill
• General purpose cleaners (Simple Green disinfectant, Mr. Clean, bleach)
• Paper Towels
• Hand soap/hand soap refill
• Hand Sanitizer
• High protein wet dog food
• Grain Free dog food (wet or dry – unopened)
• Grain free cat food (wet or dry– unopened)
• Slip Leashes
• Washed large blankets
• Washed throw blankets, or fleece blankets
• Small cat beds