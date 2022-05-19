051522maggie

Meet Maggie!

This beautiful girl is Maggie! She is a 3-year-old American pit bull terrier mix that loves to be around people. Maggie weighs 64 pounds, has a gorgeous dark brindle coat, beautiful eyes, is great on a leash, harness- and house-trained, and loves to play in the grass in the dog lot. Maggie was surrendered due to having food allergies. We changed her diet, and it cleared up within several days. Due to being high energy, Maggie would be better with kids 7 years old and up. She is dog selective, but NO on cats. Maggie has been spayed and is current on her vaccinations. Come and meet this beauty! The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.

KINGSPORT — Petworks Animal Services will be holding a yard sale and adoption event on Saturday.

“It’s an annual event we have put on,” Nathaniel Goosh, event coordinator, said.

This is the second time the event has taken place.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

The shelter is asking for several donations, but also plans to sell some items as well.

Goosh said the event is acting for two things. One is to get donations on desperately needed items. The other is to try to raise money for the adoption center’s new building fund.

“We’re using this as the kickoff to the building fund matching campaign,” he said.

The City of Kingsport recently approved giving a grant to the shelter to help with its building cost, but the grant stipulates that the shelter will need to raise money as well.

Goosh said the word has been spread throughout the community as much as possible.

“We’re hoping to have a good turnout,” he said.

Items needed from the public include:

• Clumping Cat Litter 

• Laundry Detergent 

• Dryer Sheets 

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

• Fabuloso (Yellow Bottle – antibacterial) 

• Glass cleaner/glass cleaner refill 

• General purpose cleaners (Simple Green disinfectant, Mr. Clean, bleach) 

• Paper Towels 

• Hand soap/hand soap refill 

• Hand Sanitizer 

• High protein wet dog food 

• Grain Free dog food (wet or dry – unopened) 

• Grain free cat food (wet or dry– unopened) 

• Slip Leashes 

• Washed large blankets 

• Washed throw blankets, or fleece blankets 

• Small cat beds

 

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video