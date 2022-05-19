Meet Maggie!

This beautiful girl is Maggie! She is a 3-year-old American pit bull terrier mix that loves to be around people. Maggie weighs 64 pounds, has a gorgeous dark brindle coat, beautiful eyes, is great on a leash, harness- and house-trained, and loves to play in the grass in the dog lot. Maggie was surrendered due to having food allergies. We changed her diet, and it cleared up within several days. Due to being high energy, Maggie would be better with kids 7 years old and up. She is dog selective, but NO on cats. Maggie has been spayed and is current on her vaccinations. Come and meet this beauty! The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.