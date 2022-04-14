Petworks Animal Services will hold its annual fundraiser, Rhinestone Roundup, on Friday night.
Individual tickets are still available and are $125 each, shelter officials said.
The Petworks Rhinestone Roundup will start with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.
There will also be a live and silent auction, along with entertainment by the Benny Wilson Band and DJ Bob Gordon.
Western or casual attire is welcome and all proceeds benefit the community’s homeless and abandoned pets.
Tickets can be ordered online at petworkstn.com/events.