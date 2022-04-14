092621louie

Meet Louie!

Louie is a beautiful European shorthair kitten with loads of curiosity. He lives in our cat colony and is only 5 months old. Louie is available now and ready for you to take him home. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.

Petworks Animal Services will hold its annual fundraiser, Rhinestone Roundup, on Friday night.

Individual tickets are still available and are $125 each, shelter officials said.

The Petworks Rhinestone Roundup will start with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

There will also be a live and silent auction, along with entertainment by the Benny Wilson Band and DJ Bob Gordon.

Western or casual attire is welcome and all proceeds benefit the community’s homeless and abandoned pets.

Tickets can be ordered online at petworkstn.com/events.

