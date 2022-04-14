Meet Louie!

Louie is a beautiful European shorthair kitten with loads of curiosity. He lives in our cat colony and is only 5 months old. Louie is available now and ready for you to take him home. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.