KINGSPORT — After about a month online, a petition seeking an elective remote learning option from Kingsport City Schools has drawn just more than 300 virtual signatures.
Kim Thomas, who could not be reached for comment on Monday, launched the Change.org petition on Sept. 3. As of Monday afternoon, the petition had 309 signatures. Aside from seeking a virtual program, the petition also requests the school system not use a third-party vendor for that virtual learning as it did last school year.
“We are petitioning for an elective remote learning option for students in Kingsport City Schools,” the online petition states. “Signing this petition is not an obligation to choose remote learning, it is simply support- ing those in the community who want to have that choice.”
Board of Education President Jim Welch and Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the school system hasn’t received the petition.
“The human resources demanded to pull that off, particularly to pull it off without a third party, would be a sizable amount,” Welch said. “It would be impossible to do it with no cost” to the school system.
Further, he said virtual learning is available through Johnson City and Bristol, Tennessee, and other school systems and that Kingsport City Schools did not budget for virtual learning in the 2021-22 school year.
However, the petition says not using a third-party vendor would save money and protect the jobs of Kingsport City Schools teachers and staff that could be lost if students leave the system in search of virtual learning.
“I don’t get too much communications in reference to virtual,” Welch said, adding that it has waned as the COVID-19 numbers decrease.
True said the school system had 577 positive cases in August, made up of 507 students and 70 staff, compared to 297 in September, made up of 264 students and 33 staff.
Over the past two weeks, True said the seven-day rolling average has been between 6.5 and fewer than 9 cases per day, with the average on Monday at 5.9 cases, taking into account three new cases Monday.
PETITION DETAILS
The petition says signers “respect the immense amount of effort that the Kingsport City teachers, staff, and administrators have put into preparing for the fall.
“We thank you for those efforts and value all that you do for our children. We recognize there is no single solution that meets the needs of everyone and are thus requesting an additional option so that each family may choose what works best for their situation.”
The petition also requests “this remote learning option be taught by current Kingsport City School teachers, not outsourced to a third party.”
The petition states the proposal would:
• Reduce “the number of students physically in the school, improving social distancing and decreasing the impact of potential virus spread.”
• Address “the needs of teachers in high-risk groups by providing a possible option to teach remote learning classes from their homes.”
• Give “families with high-risk individuals in the home a greater ability to protect their loved ones from community spread.”