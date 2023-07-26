featured Patriot Picnic Provided Jul 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Provided Provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save US Rep. Diana Harshbarger, a Republican representing Tennessee's 1st Congressional District, was on among the speakers at the Republicans of Kingsport's Second Annual Patriot Picnic.The picnic was held Monday at Cleek Farms in Kingsport.State Sen. Jon Lundberg and representatives John Crawford and Timothy Hill also spoke. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Diana Harshbarger Jon Lundberg Republication Of Kingsport Patriot Picnic LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Patriot Picnic Body found near Wise trailer park identified Bomb threat leads to evacuation of businesses at East Stone Commons Kingsport Summer Learning saw bump in participation of rising fourth graders Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, Sister Sadie, Colton Dixon will entertain at Covered Bridge Days ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.