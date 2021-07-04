NORTON – Norton had been an incorporated town for just under 27 years. World War I had ended less than three years earlier. President Warren Harding was inaugurated 18 days earlier, and the Norton Kiwanis Club was chartered on March 22, 1921.
The city’s Kiwanis club celebrates its centennial this year, and member Rick Colley said that history has encompassed 30 years of his life as a member.
“What impressed me was the work they did for kids and especially kids in Norton,” Colley said.
Much of Kiwanis’ work across the U.S. focuses on helping community children, and Colley said the Norton chapter has followed that lead with endowed scholarships at UVA Wise and Mountain Empire Community College, the chapter’s traditional pancake breakfast during the city’s Best Friend Festival and the fall spaghetti supper with the help of John I. Burton High School.
“Being able to support youth sports in our community has always been part of Norton Kiwanis’ efforts,” Colley said. “Any bit that any group can gives helps the area.”
According to a history of the Norton chapter on the Kiwanis Capitol District’s website, the Bristol Virginia-Tennessee Kiwanis Club sponsored the Norton chapter’s formation in January 1921. By the time its charter arrived, the chapter had more than 80 members out of the then-town’s 130 population.
By 1922, the Norton chapter had already opposed publicly the formation of a Ku Klux Klan chapter in the area and began advocating for free mail delivery in the town along with a school library.
“We are no pecterists, looking to the past,” according to an excerpt from the chapter’s 1922 review, “but are imbued with the idea that our history is yet to be made, and that our past efforts are but stepping stones to greater service.”
Norton Kiwanians also worked toward an overpass across the rail line dividing the north and south sides of the town to improve safe access to the town’s elementary and high schools. That became the 11th Street Viaduct, still one of the three major entrances to Norton’s downtown area.
Expanding Norton’s town limits also got the chapter’s attention, according to the history, and chapter members were looking at Norton increasing its population to 5,000 and becoming an independent city. By 1954, Norton had its city charter.
“People had a lot of influence then,” Colley said of that early history. A reading of chapter officers from the history includes names entwined with city schools, businesses and community organizations – Esser, Camblos, J.I. Burton, Greear, Kanto, Witt, Levicki, Hankins, Neeley.
“The presidents’ list is generational,” Colley said. “You see lots of fathers, sons and family members over the years.”
In 1993, Colley himself began an eight-year run as the chapter secretary after participating in Kiwanis’ high school Key Club and graduating from college. He still works on organizing the annual pancake breakfast. Two members have been in the chapter for 40 or more years each, while Bob Isaac holds the longest term as member – 60 years.
Norton Kiwanians began work with Kentucky residents to push for a two-state road link at the northern end of Wise County. The road opened in 1927 and is now part of U.S. Route 23. The chapter also advocated for tourism, including development of what would become the High Knob Recreation Area in the abutting Jefferson National Forest.
Norton Kiwanis projects also included free medical care projects for low-income town residents in the 1930’s and helping establish a recreation park along Park Avenue that grew to include ball fields and a swimming pool before it closed in the 1970’s. The stone walls and gate to the park still line a two-block stretch of Park Avenue.
Colley said that the Norton chapter also outlasted the Bristol Kiwanis Club, which just re-established itself in 2019.
“It’s becoming harder and harder to get people to join, but we’re probably one of the last Kiwanis Clubs in the area that still holds a weekly lunch meeting. It’s as much about supporting kids as an opportunity to learn about the people in the community.”