Passerby reported flea market building "fully engulfed' when informing 911

BLUFF CITY — The first call to Sullivan County 911 to report a fire on July 17 at Tri-Cities Flea Market came from a man who first thought steam was coming from the building.
But as he got closer he saw flames, pulled over, and called 911 to report the “front building” of the sprawling complex was “engulfed.”
“The flea market heading toward Johnson City ... on the left right across the lake, one of these buildings is completely engulfed in fire,” the caller answered when asked by a dispatcher to describe his emergency.
The dispatcher asked if anyone was near the fire.
“I don’t see anybody,” the caller responded. “There’s just me. I see some vehicles parked out here.”
When the dispatcher asked again, a few second later, if anyone was near, the caller said “No, I’m looking right now. Some cars are coming up behind me.”
“Be sure they stay away,” the dispatcher said. “I don’t want anyone going up to it or trying to put it out.”
“No,” the caller said. “It’s too big. Nobody could put this out but the fire department.”
The dispatcher assured the caller she already had firefighters on the way, and asked what color smoke and flame he could see.
“The smoke is black and white and the flames are bright orange,” the caller said. Dispatchers relay this information to firefighters and other emergency responders because it provides clues as to what materials are burning and the intensity of the fire.
The caller again said to his knowledge no one was injured or trapped inside.
Asked how large the fire was, the caller said, “The building will be a complete loss. It’s one of these long, industrial buildings.”
The dispatcher asked if he was an employee of the business, and the caller said he was just driving by when his son spotted something was going on at the flea market.
The dispatcher asked him again to keep anyone from getting close to the fire.
“Well, I’m going to have to flag this lady down,” the caller said. “Because she is trying to drive right up to it like an idiot.”
The three-minute call ended shortly after that exchange. A second caller reporting the fire was told 911 already had responders on the way.
A 911 report on the incident shows the first call came in at 12:41 a.m., firefighters were dispatched 55 seconds later and arrived on the scene less than six minutes later.
Ultimately, six fire departments responded to the fire, as well as police, EMS, and utilities personnel.
The flea market, which boasts more than 1,000 vendors in multiple facilities, draws thousands of shoppers each weekend and is open for business.