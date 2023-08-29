RICHMOND — A former Wise County Circuit Court judge and current Virginia Parole Board chair will become director of the state’s prison system.

Chadwick Dotson will become Department of Corrections director in early September, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s spokesperson Macaulay Porter confirmed on Tuesday.


