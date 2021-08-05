The state parole board member participating in James D. Hamm Jr.’s request for early release Thursday recommended a six-month continuation of the hearing, until February 2022, with Hamm required during that time to be randomly tested for drug or alcohol use, and to be evaluated by a certified drug and alcohol counselor to assess Hamm’s likelihood of using drugs or alcohol in the future. That recommendation will go to three other parole board members, who have three options:reject parole; grant parole; or accept this member’s recommendation for the six-month continuation. This is a developing story.
