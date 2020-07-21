KINGSPORT — A form asking some parents to sign a waiver holding Kingsport City Schools harmless for the spread of COVID-19 has been pulled from a school system website.
The removal comes as COVID-19 cases caused by the novel coronavirus escalate in Sullivan County and elsewhere in Northeast Tennessee.
The form, a waiver and release that references “unavoidable risks” from in-person education, had been posted on a Dobyns-Bennett band website. A screen shot of the form is attached to the online version of this article. It includes the following:
“Assumption of Risk. You further understand that your child’s return and/or participation may expose him/her and others to unavoidable COVID-19 community spread. As such, you hereby expressly and specifically assume the risk of injury or other harm, and also expressly release the District from all liability for injury, illness, or other issue resulting from or in any way related to your child’s return or participation.”
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the form is no longer used by the school system.
“The form that had been utilized is no longer being used by KCS. Its use has been retracted,” True said Monday evening.
WHAT ABOUT IN SULLIVAN COUNTY?
In neighboring Sullivan County, Director of Schools David Cox said the school system has had no such waiver in place or planned.
However, the school board last week adopted a new policy requiring a COVID-19 waiver be signed for those using school facilities for non-school purposes. He said it would apply to youth athletic leagues, reunions and other community group uses of county school facilities for non-school purposes.
WHAT IS CURRENT SITUATION, GREEN, YELLOW OR RED?
If schools were back in session now, all those in Sullivan County would seemingly be in the red zone because the average number of new cases over a 14-day period has reached 11 or more per 100,000.
As of Monday, the result was 12.12 on the Tennessee Department of health website.
Under red, Sullivan County Schools would go to virtual learning, while yellow (6 to less than 11) would be a hybrid of in-person and virtual with staggered schedules and green would be students in person but with social distancing and other preventive measures in place.
Kingsport’s Framework for Opening the 2020-21 School Year has no such hybrid plan in place, but both systems have indicated in-person learning would end under red, depending on specifics of the situation.
WHY ARE NUMBERS NOT ABSOLUTE?
Cox and True said that hot spots or concentrated but contained cases could affect the green, yellow and red statuses.
For instance, Cox said, if a nursing home had 30 cases of COVID-19 but it was contained at the facility, those 30 would count as one case in the math used to calculate the new cases per 100,000 over 14 days.
In addition, Cox and True said that once the school year starts, the county and Kingsport systems would list what color the status would be by 10 a.m. Friday each week after a meeting with health officials on Thursday.
The cases for many counties in East Tennessee have moved into red or high yellow zones in recent days, calling into question whether in-school learning will resume on a widespread basis in early August.
Kingsport, Bristol, Tennessee and Hawkins County schools are to return Aug. 3, while Sullivan is to return Aug. 5 to give time to regroup after four county high schools have graduation ceremonies July 31 and Aug. 1.