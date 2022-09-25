Local news logo
Staff reports

The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press on Sundays, has announced that it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition.

“We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in an e-edition format to our newspaper partners,” said Kevin Craig, senior vice president of Newspaper Relations for The Arena Group, publisher of Parade.

