The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press on Sundays, has announced that it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition.
“We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in an e-edition format to our newspaper partners,” said Kevin Craig, senior vice president of Newspaper Relations for The Arena Group, publisher of Parade.
As has been our practice, both The Press and the Times News will continue delivering the print edition through the last issue on Nov. 6. And as has also been our practice, your newspapers will continue to publish Parade for years to come with its e-edition.
“This news is unfortunate for our print customers, but it comes as little surprise,” said Rick Thomason, publisher of both the Times News and the Press. “We live in an increasingly digital world and have come to expect these kinds of shifts from our partners. They see the future and know, as we do, that their online reach is far greater now than in print. For them and for us the goal is to deliver our journalism to as many people as we can through whatever avenues we can.”
The Arena Group, also publisher of Relish Magazine, announced it will discontinue Relish in all formats with the October issue.