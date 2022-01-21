Fred “Pappy” Vineyard has owned and operated Pappy’s Custom T’s in Kingsport for decades. But the time has come for the screen printing and biker apparel shop to close its doors at 244 E. Main St. Vineyard opened the store in 1973 and, since then, has offered screen printing, motorcycle accessories, apparel, motorcycle building, parts and more. The store owner opted to close his business after almost 50 years of operation to focus on his health and enjoy time outside of work, Vineyard’s daughter, Misty Denman, told the Times News. This weekend, the “People Helping Pappy” event to help raise funds for Vineyard’s medical expenses will be held on Saturday at the VFW Post 2108 in Johnson City from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. The benefit event will include live music, a silent auction, kids activities and a spaghetti supper while supplies last. For more information and updates on sales following the business's closure, go to the Pappy’s Going Out of Business Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/902175870483954.
centerpiece
Pappy's rides out of business in Downtown Kingsport
Marina Waters
