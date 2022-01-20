BLOUNTVILLE — Voters in Sullivan County can say goodbye to turning the wheel and casting their votes on a computer screen.
On Thursday, the Sullivan County Commission approved Election Administrator Jason Booher's request to buy new voting machines.
And the new machines will use paper ballots.
The Sullivan County Election Commission, a bipartisan group, voted unanimously last week to make the change and send a request to the commission for funding.
Booher said election officials have been looking at the need for new voting equipment for about five years.
The voting machines now used to cast in-person ballots have been in use in the county since August 2006. Booher said the average life expectancy of such equipment is five to 10 years, so new equipment is overdue.
The election commission had not acted sooner due to a lack of choices (there used to be only two certified vendors) and prudence in not purchasing new equipment during a time when it was clear the technology was in flux. Members of the panel didn't want to buy a system that could be considered obsolete in a year or two, Booher said.
Now there are five certified vendors and a variety of choices. Another plus is competition has brought the price down, at least temporarily, Booher said.
The purchase was put out to bid, the bids were reviewed, and the recommendation is for a system from Hart InterCivic, the company that produced the machines the county has been using since 2006.
That will help make the switch less expensive: the company is going to take the old machines in trade and give the county a discount.
Booher said the new system will be up and running in time for party primaries in May, and it will work like this:
The 99.9% of Sullivan County's registered voters who Booher said have a state-issued ID with a bar code on the back will be checked in by having that bar code read.
That will get them a piece of paper with a QR code (instead of the current four-digit code) that they'll present to another poll worker. The code will be read by equipment that will custom-print the ballot, the voter will take it into a private area to mark it with a pen, and the completed ballot will be sent through a scanner, then drop into a lockbox.
Booher said even if someone were able to get their hands on a ballot that had been scanned, the scanner would not read it a second time.
The total cost of the new voting equipment is $766,456.
Five years ago the price for the same system would have been $2 million, Booher said.
Due to a federal pass-through grant from the state, and a $110,391 discount Hart is paying for the old machines, the expenditure approved by the county commission (including a 10% contingency requested by the election commission) was $413,000.
"If we don't need it, we won't use it," Booher said of the extra money.
The vote to approve the purchase was 22 yes and two absent.
As promised earlier this week by the county's budget committee, Commissioner Mark Vance presented a resolution on first reading to set aside $10 million of the $30 million in federal money the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act for jai construction.
Vance ended a long, confusing discussion and attempt to alter the resolution by stating he hadn't mean for it to come for a vote this month. He added that it will be back next month.