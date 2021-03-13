By RICK WAGNER
KINGSPORT — The middle of a pandemic, the likes of which have not been seen since the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-21, might not seem to be the best time for Move to Kingsport to progress.
However, retired City Manager and Move to Kingsport Relocation Manager Jeff Fleming, and Vice Mayor Colette George, said Kingsport has done exceptionally well from March of 2020 to now attracting new residents in part because of the contemplative time the pandemic allowed folks. And they see that continuing.
Fleming said the 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has created an increased demand for housing in Kingsport from folks moving here and appreciation for its readily available high-speed residential internet, low crime rate, lack of metropolitan traffic gridlock and overall quality off life.
Think of it as a happy medium between Mayberry of television lore and New York City.
“When the shutdown occurred, it gave people really an opportunity to do personal reflection,” Fleming said in a March 3 phone interview. And judging from transplants who came from 44 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, many from larger metropolitan areas, Fleming surmised that many folks moving here to get out of or lessen the “rat race.”
Without sharing identifying details, he said some folks in the process of moving to Kingsport from a large metropolitan area are finding much lower housing prices and good employment opportunities.
Fleming said those folks and others moving here are looking for a place with good public school systems, a lower crime rate, good police and fire protection, a lower cost of living and recreational and arts opportunities, as well as an airport with two commercial carriers and once recreational ones, all things that Kingsport and the greater Tri-Cities have.
George is a real estate agent and in management at Blue Ridge Properties as well as a Sullivan County commissioner. She said people quarantined or sheltered in place in apartments or homes or ordered to shelter in place look to places like Northeast Tennessee with more yard space and public outdoor space available even during the pandemic.
From March of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down Tennessee, Virginia and much of the nation, through February of 2021, Fleming said that 618 folks moved into the area served by Kingsport water.
When the March numbers are in, Fleming predicted the total would be about 680.
Also, during 2020, the Kingsport/Johnson City area was named No. 12 on U-Haul’s list of Top 25 growth cities in America. Growth cities are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a city versus leaving that city in a calendar year.
HOW are YOUR INTERNET SERVICE AND WEATHER?
Fleming said another key thing is high-speed internet for home use, for things like children’s homework, work-from-home adults and television and gaming entertainment.
Allconnect recently named Kingsport the sixth most connected small town in America and Johnson City the eighth, Fleming said.
The findings are based on average download speed and the percent of population serviceable. Many cities advertise “gig speeds” that measure up to 1,000 Mbps, which isn’t necessary for most residential customers.
“A lot of people from the big cities don’t realize not having good internet is an option,” George said. However, it is important to have it if folks are to move here from larger cities.
“When you all of a sudden have the opportunity to live anywhere, why would you not pick Northeast Tennessee?” George said.
Internet subscribers in the towns featured on Allconnect’s list averaging a download speed of 300 Mbps, which Fleming said is enough speed for most internet activities like streaming, gaming and online browsing with more than one user in the household.
Also working to the city and area’s advantage is a general lack of earthquakes, tornados (with some exceptions) and other natural disasters as a “black hole where the Appalachian mountains are” as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather data shows. “We just don’t have those extremes,” Fleming said.
“When you starting checking the boxes of what people are looking for, we’ll meet most of that,” Fleming said. “We don’t appreciate them (the attributes) like we should.”
For instance, Fleming said that the busiest roadway in the region, Interstate 26 between Kingsport and Johnson City, pales in comparison to traffic congestion in parts of Knoxville, Nashville, Chattanooga and Murfreesboro.
In addition, Fleming said Kingsport and the Tri-Cities won’t grow into another Atlanta or Nashville, at least any time soon.
“It’s not going to outgrow you in five years,” Fleming said. “You’re not going to turn into the thing you’re trying to escape.”
He said those who want more remote living without ready access to high-speed internet can choose rural areas in Hawkins or Sullivan counties, although the Surgoinsville area in Hawkins County and other Hawkins County communities have benefited from broadband from Holston Electric Cooperative and Scott County (Va.) Telephone Cooperative.
“There’s room for everybody all over Northeast Tennessee,” Fleming said.
“The world changed. It changed in the favor of smaller cities.”