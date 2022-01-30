By MARINA WATERS
KINGSPORT — Two businesses will soon call the Kingsport Pavilion home.
Ashley HomeStore will move into the former Best Buy building located at 2716 E. Stone Drive. Meanwhile, Kingsport will see its first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders location at 2700 E. Stone Drive, which was once a Wendy’s restaurant.
Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is tentatively set to open this spring, a spokesperson for the franchise told the Times News via email. The chicken tender chain focuses on serving hand-breaded tenders, including chicken sandwiches, wraps, salads and more. Other Huey Magoo’s locations have spread throughout the South, with the first Tennessee location set for the Kingsport Pavilion in 2022.
Ashley HomeStore is currently located at 2003 N. Eastman Road, in the East Stone Commons shopping center. The store offers furniture, mattresses and other Ashley Furniture items at locations across the country.
Foresite Commercial Real Estate manages property development for the Kingsport Pavilion on East Stone Drive. The real estate group is based in San Antonio, Texas. Over the past few months, the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center Facebook page has asked community members to comment with their suggested businesses for the center.
For more information on Foresite Commercial Real Estate, go to https://foresitecre.com/. For more on the Kingsport Pavilion, go to https://www.facebook.com/kingsportpavilion/.
