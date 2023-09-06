Slemp Foundation grants - Stickleyville Volunteer Fire Department

Slemp Foundation trustee Nancy Edmonds Smith, center, presents a $16,600 check to Stickleyville Volunteer Firre Department founding member Ed Bowles Wednesday. Part of a series of more than $86,000 in grants awarded to cultural and public safety projects this week, the grant helps the fire department complete funding to build a third vehicle bay.

 Mike Still - Six Rivers Media

STICKLEYVILLE — Stickleyville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Sage recently found that The Slemp Foundation helped pay for building the department’s station in 1992.

That helping hand continued to help Wednesday, as Slemp Foundation members Nancy Edmonds Smith and Melissa Jensen came to the fire hall to present a $16,600 grant to help expand the building.


