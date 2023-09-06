Slemp Foundation trustee Nancy Edmonds Smith, center, presents a $16,600 check to Stickleyville Volunteer Firre Department founding member Ed Bowles Wednesday. Part of a series of more than $86,000 in grants awarded to cultural and public safety projects this week, the grant helps the fire department complete funding to build a third vehicle bay.
STICKLEYVILLE — Stickleyville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Sage recently found that The Slemp Foundation helped pay for building the department’s station in 1992.
That helping hand continued to help Wednesday, as Slemp Foundation members Nancy Edmonds Smith and Melissa Jensen came to the fire hall to present a $16,600 grant to help expand the building.
Sage said the grant will reach the $53,000 needed to start building a 20-by-68-foot bay onto the existing two-bay building. Construction could start as early as October 1, he said, and the new section will be taller and fully enclosed to accommodate existing and future pumpers and ladder trucks.
Sage said, while Stickleyville and many small fire departments across Virginia face funding challenges for vehicles, firefighters’ turnout clothing and other equipment, the Slemp grant combines with local support from area organizations and companies like the Lee County Community Foundation, CSX Inc. and Tempur Sealy to build the new vehicle bay.
“This puts us over the top,” Sage said of Wednesday’s grant.
The department’s involvement in mutual aid agreements with departments in Lee and Scott counties means Stickleyville has helped respond to calls from Pennington Gap, Jonesville and Dryden to Duffield and the Jasper community.
“We’ve been blessed over the past several years,” Sage said of organizational and community support that includes letter drives and many other community fundraising events to help cover department utility bills and operating expenses.
Fundraising and grant applications are important in keeping the department equipped and operating. Sage said the department has three 1987 model pumper and ladder trucks that are becoming less reliable and falling behind national standards for firefighting equipment.
“Our community has been tremendous, and we’ve got some very generous members of the community,” Sage said.
Smith, presenting the grant check to Sage while several of the department’s 21 members watched, said the Slemp Foundation supports more than the cultural and education programs for which the foundation has been known for decades.
“When you have a politician who remembers the people, that’s rare,” Smith said of the foundation’s founder and namesake, early 20th century Congressman C. Bascom Slemp . “Remember, we’re still here.”
Smith said the foundation has helped a variety of first responder agencies across its Lee and Wise counties service area.
“We haven’t heard from them in a while,” said Smith, adding that the foundation’s mission has been to aid in the betterment of the people in its service area. “It’s like they forgot about us.”
“It’s just stunning what The Slemp Foundation has done for this region,” Sage added.
