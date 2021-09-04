KINGSPORT — Over 100 real estate parcels are headed to public auction later this month for delinquent taxes, according to Sullivan County Chancery Court’s website and a legally- required advertisement in Sunday’s Times News.
Sullivan County Clerk and Master Katie Priester said as of Friday afternoon 115 properties across the county are on the list to be sold Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.
That number is likely to change, however, because owners of the properties still have time to pay the back taxes. The deadline to do so is Sept. 28.
The sale is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Registration for bidders will begin at 9 a.m., but would-be bidders also may pre-register online.
A list of the properties that will be offered for sale is on the Clerk and Master’s website at www.sullivantnchancery.com. A quick review of the list on Saturday evening showed a wide range of properties, by type and by minimum bid. The lowest minimum bid appeared to be $559.34 for a parcel on Bristol Caverns Highway with delinquent county taxes for 2018 and 2019. The highest minimum bid appeared to be $33,205.33 for a parcel on Sullivan Gardens Drive with delinquent county taxes from 2011-2019.
The list is updated regularly to remove properties when the delinquent taxes are paid by the taxpayer.
“We hope that the property owners pay the delinquent taxes before the auction,” Priester said. “The properties being offered for sale are for the 2019 tax year as well as all prior years’ taxes that are owed by the taxpayer. Selling these properties through the delinquent tax process is always a last resort. In some circumstances, selling properties for delinquent taxes is the only way to collect the taxes owed.”
Property owners are provided with notice every step of the way throughout the legal process, served either by a private process server or by certified mail, Priester said.
Additionally, the county’s delinquent tax attorney reviews information at the Register of Deeds Office and the Property Assessor’s Office to determine current ownership as well as notifying the record lienholders.
When a property is sold at the delinquent tax sale, owners, lienholders and those having an equitable interest will have time to redeem the property. The redemption period can range from 30 days up to one year depending on the circumstances surrounding the particular parcel. The circumstances include the number of years the property is delinquent or whether the court determines that the property is vacant and abandoned after a hearing.
“The properties are being sold in ‘as is’ condition with no warranties, expressed or implied, as to the condition or title,” Priester said. “Persons who are interested in bidding at the tax sale should investigate the property fully prior to bidding. This means the prospective bidder must personally seek any information required to determine whether the property is suitable for purchase. It is extremely important that the bidders do their investigation prior to bidding at the delinquent tax sale.”