It’s almost time to dig out your bathing suits.
The Kingsport Aquatic Center will open the Outdoor Water Park on Saturday, May 14, and season passes for the 2022 summer season are on sale now.
“It’s been a long, cold winter, but thankfully it’s almost time to welcome our members and guests back to the Outdoor Water Park,” said Chassy Smiley, the assistant manager of the Kingsport Aquatic Center. “We hope everyone is eager to get back to swimming, sunbathing and having fun this summer.”
The Outdoor Water Park will only be open on the weekends until after Memorial Day weekend. Beginning May 30, the park will be open during its normal days and hours.
As in past years, season pass holders and KAC members will have early access to the park Monday through Saturday — 30 minutes before regular opening times.
2022 Outdoor Water Park Hours are:
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday: noon – 6 p.m.
The outdoor water park will be open every day — weather permitting — through the end of July, then weekends only in August.
The last day open will be Labor Day, Sept. 5. The Outdoor Lap Pool will be open every day — weather permitting — through the end of October.
Individual season passes and memberships can be purchased on swimkingsport.com or in person at the KAC front desk. Family season passes and memberships should be purchased at the KAC. Patrons will need to pick up their cards at the KAC front desk.
To learn more about classes and programming, please call (423) 343-9758 or visit swimkingsport.com.