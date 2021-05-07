We asked our Facebook friends for a word or phrase to describe the current housing marking in and around Kingsport. Below are some of their responses:
Ben Franklin: Impossible.
Colby Williams: Overpriced
Greg Nutter: You have the zones reserved for the elites and then you have areas predominately owned by a handful of local slumlords/predatory lenders
Tyler Hilton: A joke
Alan Cloyd: I cannot believe they're building them big expensive homes on Stonegate Walmart used to be and all these surrounding other homes really
Racheal Brooks: Over priced
Alice Johnson: Absurd
Jesse Carter: This is the instapot market ... for sellers and slow cooker for the buyers! Buyers by far have an uphill climb BUT that may change the further into Summer we get!
Jessie Aaron Hensley: Over incentivised
Daniel Reed: Sell, rent, and wait.
Teresa Ward: Overpriced
Elaine Steadman: Faust Demand outpacing supply
Catherine Jerry Puckett: Overpriced
Tim Rhinehart: Horribly overpriced, including apartments.
Thaddeus Noto: We have been planning for years to move back to Kingsport for our retirement, but we are being squeezed out of our price range. We feel trapped!
Tabatha Hill Rhoton: Future Foreclosures
Joan Cline Sexton: Greed
Burton Sneed: Influx of people from major cities wanting out after covid and rioting. Selling their houses for cash and paying a huge inflated rate in cash for homes here.
Ethan Hite: Bunch of idiots from out of the area paying way too much money for houses
Julie Lancaster Brooks: Overpriced
Ashley Deal: It’s about the same price as renting now. I hope the market crashes hard
Chadwick Woods: Sellers dream, low middle to poor class nightmare!
Joshua Adkins: Section 8
Deborah Killough: Nothing available in homes or condos for folks who are unable to safely climb stairs.
Joshua Dylan Wilcox: Overpriced nightmare for prospective first time home buyers.
Amanda Dawn: Ridiculously inflated.
Jason Bowen: Craziness! This bubble will burst.
Kathy Weeks-Qualls: Extremely over priced for what the area has to offer, and the low wages in the region
Andrea Hensley: Inflated prices, and for what? No new jobs or infrastructure to support the increase. Kingsport is dying!
Ronny Stacy: They are trading at fair market value. You can’t expect people to sell things below what the comps are
Myla Anderson: Trash
Zachary Presnell: A terrible joke.
Nathan G Kilgore: Propaganda propped up by greedy realtors, bankers, and lawmakers.
Pam Repass: It's a sellers market!!!
Billy Waycaster: No wonder there’s so many homeless roaming the streets
Michael Burdette: Inflated
Christi Meissner: When I moved here 4 years ago housing rentals were some of the cheapest I have ever seen. Now the price to rent is outrageous and the conditions of the rentals are awful
Jeri George: We need affordable housing. The number of working homeless in the area is pathetic.
Shirley Stokes: Slim pickings I can’t find a good one in my price range
Darhonda Lane: Inflated!!
Patti Shoemaker Grills: Out of control
Heather Overbay: Pathetic!
Kim Christopher Ward: Out of control
Rosetta Bridwell: Price gouging Ridiculous! Unaffordable for so many people
Miranda Jones: No words or phrases can describe the market right now. I can tell you from both sides it is insane!!! I have been pre-leasing apartments for months. A lot of people have been looking and we do not have anything for them. It is super sad when someone tells you they will be homeless if they do not find something soon. On the other side, I have been looking for several months for a home for myself. As soon as I find something, it is marked sold or rented. Hopefully changes will come soon!!
Robin Blix: No affordable housing
Joni Ray Ketron: Ridiculous
Stephen Messer: Landlords are way too greedy
Julie Dayton Henry: If people from out of the area are willing and able to buy homes over asking, then let them. Some of those people might be bringing jobs as well.
Kristi Goff: Bloated?
Dan Johnson: Not to mention taxes are outrageous
Amber McKee: Rediculous!!
Aimee Taylor: I want to know, for people that need financing for their mortgage, are the homes actually being appraised at the asking price??
Jennifer Lisa Shuman: People are buying online ... too. Its crazy how tx and tn are being invaded. Grandma always said your welcome just dont bring with you what u r running from by God!
Leanne Reece: Low inventory and seller’s market.
Stephanie McLain: Housing is becoming very limited and hard to come by. Prices are rising for both buyers and renters and making it hard to find places that are affordable.
Michael Salyer: Insane
Montana Grimes: Through the roof!