APPALACHIA - Mountain Empire Community College welcomes the community to an Open House on Saturday, Aug. 14 10 a.m. - noon at the Center for Workforce and Innovation.
The Center is in the former Appalachia Elementary School at 3965 Kent Junction Rd, Appalachia.
A light brunch will be provided for guests. The Open House will feature two of our recently renovated spaces: The Library of Appalachia and the Dental Assistant Program.
The Dental Assistant Program began in January 2020, and the first graduates boasted a 90% job placement rate before graduation.
The Library of Appalachia will serve the resource needs of students, faculty, and staff at this campus of Mountain Empire Community College. Through a partnership with Lonesome Pine Regional Library, this site will also serve as a branch location of the public library system, serving Town of Appalachia and surrounding areas.
The Library of Appalachia also houses the local history and genealogy collection of the Wise County Historical Society and a reference, archive, and museum collection on Appalachian Studies including the history, natural environment, and culture of the local region.
The Library of Appalachia officially opens on Monday, Aug. 23, and initial hours will be Mondays-Tuesdays, 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. and Wednesdays-Thursdays, 12:15 - 5:30 p.m.
The Dental Assistant curriculum runs six months, with new classes beginning in January and July. The DA suite consists of a classroom, wet lab, and clinic with three functional exam chairs. MECC was also recognized by the Tennessee State Board of Dentistry as a Registered Dental Assistant (RDA) training site. For more information or to apply to the Dental Assistant program, visit online: https://mecc.edu/pathways/dental-assistant/ The next application deadline is Oct. 15.