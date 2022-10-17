GATE CITY – At least four of Southwest Virginia’s voter registrars want voters to know their precinct and district information are correct after some area voters received notices with wrong information.

Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals on Monday said the problem started with notices sent to voters with P.O. boxes instead of physical mailing addresses.

