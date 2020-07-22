KINGSPORT — One Kingsport teen — reported missing on Tuesday — has been located; now, another teen has gone missing, authorities report.
The Kingsport Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for 16-year-old Nathaniel Bear, who was recently reported missing by a family member. Bear was last seen on the evening of July 19 in the 1500 block of Granby Road.
According to a press release, Bear is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 270 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a navy blue shirt and white Nike slide sandals.
While authorities have no reason to suspect foul play in this case, due to his minor age, detectives are making every possible effort to locate him.
Bear is the second teen to be reported missing from Granby Road this week. On Tuesday, Kingsport police announced they were looking for 14-year-old Emmanuel Bear, who had been missing since July 16.
Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD, confirmed on Wednesday that Emmanuel had been located and was safe.
If you have information
Anyone who sees Nathaniel Bear or may know his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link: www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.