The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections stayed below 20, according to Saturday’s state data report, while vaccinations surpassed 300.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 12 COVID-19-related cases and one death for totals of 7,053 and 190 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw eight cases and one death for 2,900 and 93 deaths.
Lee County had three cases for 2,309 and 42 deaths.
Scott County saw one case for 1,603 cases and 49 deaths.
Norton remained at 241 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 22,630 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 338 new vaccinations since Friday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 8,507 — 9.84% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 2,220,399 doses have been given and 782,229 people have received two doses — 9.1 % of the 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,477 new cases and 91 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 584,537 and 9,519 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 7,691,742 of 8.63 million residents, or 89.13%. For nasal swab testing only, 6,018,284 people have been tested to date, or 69.74%. In the LENOWISCO district, 41,499 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 48%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report rose from 5.9% to 7%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 6.3%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 62-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on a seven-day rise in that measure.
According to the pandemic measures dashboard in the LENOWISCO district, Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as high-risk based on the seven-day case incidence rate in the district and Scott County and Norton City schools as substantial.
For seven-day percent change in case incidence, Lee and Wise counties’ schools were ranked high, with Norton City and Scott County’s schools ranked low.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.