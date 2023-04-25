WISE — A Pound man is dead and an Abingdon man hospitalized following an SUV crash near Wise on Saturday.
According to a Virginia State Police release Monday, 79-year-old Bernice Grubb, Jenkins, Kentucky, was pulling across U.S. Route 23 northbound in a Cadillac XT5 to turn onto the southbound lanes near the Indian Mountain Trade Center.
According to the VSP, Grubb pulled in front of Edgar F. Martin Jr., 45, Pound, and Eric S. Moore, Abingdon, as they rode their Harley- Davidson motorcycles heading northbound.
Both cyclists struck the side of the Cadillac. Martin died at Norton Community Hospital. Moore was taken to Norton Community for what the VSP called serious injuries.
Grubb also was taken to Norton Community for treatment of minor injuries. She was charged with failure to yield right of way and is scheduled for a June 26 appearance in Wise County General District Court.
The crash site is part of a Virginia Department of Transportation $5.1 million proposal that includes new multiple turn lanes at the Indian Mountain Trade Center and elimination of two median crossovers at the site.
Josh Dolinger, with the VDOT Bristol District Location and Design office, said at a previous public information meeting that the existing crossovers at the Trade Center are not deep enough for turning vehicles leaving the site to stay out of one or both center lanes when waiting to proceed onto southbound U.S. Route 23.
The crash is being investigated by VSP Trooper B. Stanley.