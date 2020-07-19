KINGSPORT — In order to balance the books earlier this year, city officials looked at more than 40 capital projects for leftover funds and then used that money to help fill a $5.4 million shortfall in the budget.
Roughly $535,000 in One Kingsport funds went toward balancing the fiscal year 2020 budget, which ended June 30.
As things stand today, City Manager Chris McCartt said, there is no One Kingsport money in the fiscal year 2021 budget.
“What we’ll do with the One Kingsport bucket, as with the other buckets, as we see revenues coming in during the upcoming fiscal year ... our goal is to make positive adjustments to the budget,” McCartt said.
What this means is if revenues come in higher than expected later this year, city officials could put money back into projects that lost funds during the budget process earlier this year.
ONE KINGSPORT MONEY
The One Kingsport initiative dates back nearly five years. It started in October 2015 with a two-day summit, where hundreds of people brainstormed about how to improve Kingsport. From there, dozens of volunteers worked for months on refining those ideas into a more workable list of projects Kingsport could implement to help make the city the premiere destination in our region.
The original list of “big ideas,” policy changes and capital projects from the summit totaled more than 100 items, which were eventually prioritized into a five-year plan. Some ideas, like beautification and the creation of a neighborhood commission, were done quickly. Other, more long-term projects, are in various stages of completion.
To fund the initiative, Kingsport approved a sanitation fee that generates more than $2 million annually, which freed up money in the general fund, with roughly $1 million of that money being allocated to One Kingsport projects each year.
HOW THE MONEY HAS BEEN SPENT
According to city records, Kingsport allocated $943,675 to One Kingsport projects in fiscal year 2017, $924,700 in fiscal year 2018, and $455,000 in fiscal year 2019.
Here’s a list of One Kingsport projects and the amount of money spent on each:
— Bays Mountain Park Association business plan: $2,000
— Buxton economic development study: $40,000
— Facade incentive: $40,000
— Higher Education Center parklet: $9,895
— Inventor Center: $504,720
— Marketing & website design: $36,982
— Murals & public art: $5,500
— Parks & Recreation master plan: $125,000
— PETWORKS – Animal Services: $50,000
— River Bend park: $150,000
— Riverfront Landing: $140,000
— Sewer tap fee incentive: $28,500
— Studies & plan designs: $380,262
Kingsport also has some encumbered One Kingsport funds — $100,000 for a study of the property across from Brickyard Park and $75,000 in subsidies for the Inventor Center over the next two years.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
One of the more popular ideas to come out of the One Kingsport initiative was the creation of an outdoor venue on property across from Brickyard Park. Ideas on its concept ranged from a manicured field with a stage to a multipurpose facility that could accommodate minor league baseball, concerts and other events.
However, city leaders have shied away from building a multipurpose facility (especially given the uncertainty of minor league baseball in our region) and are focusing more on housing options for the land near Brickyard Park.
“I don’t think we’ve closed the door on the idea of a venue,” McCartt said. “A lot of things have changed since the initial study. We could start at a small level and if we see measured success, then we could go to the next level. The event is what draws people in, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be the venue.”